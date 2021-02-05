Santa Barbara County officials say 50% of health care workers declined vaccine

Around half of Santa Barbara County health care workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have declined receiving any doses, county public health officials reported Friday.

Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the estimate is a rough number, with around 28,000 health care workers in the county, and that the percentage of workers accepting the vaccine varies between health care centers.

"There’s a broad spectrum. It also depends on the age of the health care workers," he said.

At many skilled nursing facilities, which were able to vaccinate their staff and residents through pharmacy partnerships in January, only 30% of workers accepted the vaccine. However, 80% of eligible Cottage Health staff did choose to be inoculated, he said.

Officials believe that vaccine misinformation on social media has played a large part in dissuading the general population from getting the vaccine, with widely circulated online rumors that it causes infertility and other conditions.

"There are, unfortunately, quite a few hoaxes or disinformation on social media," Ansorg said.

Additionally, officials noted a greater level of vaccine hesitancy among the Latinx community, propelled by a more widespread mistrust of the U.S. health care system than other groups.