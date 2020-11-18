Santa Barbara County officials urge COVID-19 testing at state sites as cases rise

With COVID-19 rates rising again in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are urging residents to continue seeking COVID-19 testing, especially at state-run testing sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta.

Testing has been expanded at all three OptumServe sites to allow 165 tests per day, according to Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso, which will allow for more community access to testing.

The Santa Maria and Buellton testing sites are not meeting capacity requirements, with about 100 daily tests being performed at each site, which could violate terms of agreement with the state, Do-Reynoso said.

"This is a worry for us, because we need to [exceed] 85% utilization in order to maintain these testing sites," she said.

Despite lower testing in the North County, slots have been regularly filled at the state site in Goleta, Do-Reynoso said. To accommodate community needs, the county has been permitted to expand testing in Goleta to six days a week, with the site also open on Saturdays.

"The additional five extra days per month means we have 825 new appointment slots available," she said.

Public Health officials will be sponsoring walk-up testing sites for essential workers throughout the county over the coming weeks, Do-Reynoso said. There are also plans in the works to expand testing through collaboration with the business sector, she added.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 91 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases now rising into the 300s.