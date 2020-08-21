You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission hearing postponed on proposal to truck crude oil from Gaviota

  • Updated
Platform Heritage in 2017
A beachgoer rounds the point near Refugio State Beach with Platform Heritage visible in the background in this image from 2017. The offshore oil rig is one of three operated by ExxonMobil that delivered crude oil to the company's Las Flores Canyon facility but were shut down following a pipeline leak in 2015. 

A Santa Barbara County Planning Commission hearing on ExxonMobil’s proposal to truck crude oil from the Gaviota Coast to the Santa Maria Pump Station has been postponed indefinitely, according to the County Planning and Development Department.

The hearing scheduled for Sept. 2 was postponed following the Aug. 12 announcement that Phillips 66 plans to shut down the Santa Maria Refinery on the Nipomo Mesa and take associated pipelines out of service, a department notice said.

After a May 2015 leak forced the closure of two Plains All American oil pipelines, ExxonMobil was forced to stop processing crude oil produced by three offshore platforms at its Las Flores Canyon facility, which ultimately led to shutting down the three platforms — Hondo, Harmony and Heritage.

Shortly after the spill, the company sought an emergency permit to truck oil from the Las Flores Canyon site, but that was denied by the planning director, who determined it was not an emergency situation.

However, the company was granted an emergency permit in 2016 to truck out 400,000 barrels, or 16.8 million gallons, of oil that was left at the facility by the pipeline shutdown.

Then in 2017, the company filed an application for a permit to temporarily allow hauling as much as 4.09 million barrels, or 171.7 million gallons, of crude oil per year from the processing facility via a maximum of 25,550 truck trips.

If the trucking project were approved by the county, the three offshore platforms would return to service in a phased startup, and the company would construct a new truck loading rack with four bays at a previously disturbed site.

New piping would be installed to deliver crude oil to the loading facility and to transport truck vapors back to a recovery system for processing and use as fuel.

Electrical and communication connections, pipe and equipment supports and an operator shelter would be added, select areas would be paved, and drainage and containment areas would be graded.

As originally proposed, oil produced by the three platforms would then be trucked to the Santa Maria Pump Station on East Battles Road, where it would be piped to the Phillips 66 refinery, and to the Plains Pentland Terminal near Maricopa in Kern County via Highway 166.

Transporting the oil by truck would continue until new transportation pipelines were constructed and placed in service or seven years, whichever period was shorter.

A draft environmental impact report is being prepared for Plains All American’s application to construct new pipelines, and if that project is approved, county staff estimates the pipelines would be operational in four to seven years, which matches the time frame for temporarily trucking the oil.

However, to reduce the potential for oil spills, the Planning and Development staff recommended a modified project that would not allow trucking during rainy weather and would eliminate deliveries to the Plains Pentland Terminal, leaving the Santa Maria Pump Station the only destination.

ExxonMobil supported the modified project, according to a Planning and Development Department staff report, and that revised proposal was to be considered Sept. 2 by the Planning Commission to make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

However, Phillips 66’s planned closure of the Santa Maria Refinery and associated pipelines would leave no destination for the oil under the modified proposal, prompting the hearing to be postponed to allow a reevaluation of the plan.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, staff writer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.

