Homeless woman, Santa Maria, Feb. 2020-Wood.jpg
A homeless woman walks back to her possessions in front of the former Costco store in Santa Maria in this photo from February 2020. The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office is collecting donated sleeping bags and clothing to help keep homeless individuals warm this winter.

 Len Wood, Staff

To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks.

New or lightly used donations are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Defender’s Office at 312-P E. Cook St., Building A, in Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara office at 1100 Anacapa St.

Physical donations can be made until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, county communications manager.

