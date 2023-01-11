Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Tuesday closed recreational contact with water in the Santa Maria River and the ocean at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park as the result of a treated sewage spill.

 Contributed

The public is barred from recreational contact with water at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park as the result of treated wastewater that spilled into the Santa Maria River from the Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “beach closed” notice Tuesday in response to an ongoing release of an unknown volume of secondary treated wastewater, said Jason Johnston, supervising environmental health specialist.

The no-contact zone extends into the ocean for a 3-mile radius from the river outfall, and the order will remain in effect until the roadway to the park becomes accessible, samples can be taken and the results show the water is safe for recreational contact, Johnston said.

