Santa Barbara County Public Health to focus on underserved neighborhoods in COVID-19 response

In order for Santa Barbara County to move into the state's next reopening tier, COVID-19 rates will need to brought down in the 21 most disproportionately impacted neighborhoods in the county, officials from the county Public Health Department said Friday.
The requirements, which will force the department to make more direct virus mitigation efforts in certain census tracts, or neighborhoods, in the county, is part of the state's newest COVID-19 equity metrics that went into effect on Friday.
According to the California Department of Public Health, counties are required to meet certain positivity rates for neighborhoods in the bottom 25% of the county as listed in the Healthy Places Index, along with positivity requirements for the county as a whole.
In Santa Barbara County, the 21 census tracts identified in the lowest quartile include two neighborhoods in Santa Barbara, one in Guadalupe, four in Lompoc, three in Isla Vista and 11 in Santa Maria, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
"These metrics are indications of how much the virus is spreading in our communities," Do-Reynoso said, adding that the neighborhoods disproportionately house people of color, particularly Black and Latino communities.
Factors of poverty, education, and physical environment are also taken into consideration, she said.
The average COVID-19 positivity rate in these neighborhoods is 6.7, compared to the county's overall average of 3.3, Do-Reynoso said. The rates in these neighborhoods must also meet metrics for the orange tier in order for the county to advance.
More details about the 21 neighborhoods will be shared during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m., she said.
Santa Barbara County
Along with equity metrics, public health officials gave updates regarding COVID-19 rates in the county, highlighting an ongoing outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute.
"One of our skilled nursing facilities in Santa Maria experienced a significant outbreak of COVID in the last one and a half weeks," county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
According to Ansorg, a staff member at the facility was the first to test positive on Sept. 25. Since then, 23 staff members and 46 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data, making it the largest skilled nursing facility outbreak in the county so far.
Ansorg confirmed that one resident has died in the outbreak and one has been hospitalized. While several staff members have since recovered from the illness and returned to work, the department is prepared to offer staffing support to the facility, he said.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 22 COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday as well as one death as a result of the illness.
The county has now reached 116 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 9,408 cases since the pandemic began, with 128 cases still considered active and contagious.
One additional death was confirmed in the county on Friday, described as a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions who died in association with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.
However, Ansorg said that the death was not associated with the ongoing outbreak at Santa Maria Post Acute. Since reporting of COVID-19 deaths relies on death certificate information, it is possible that the death occurred in the past weeks or months and was not confirmed until Friday.
Twenty individuals are now hospitalized for COVID-19, along with seven in the ICU, according to county public health data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 49 out of 4,012 cases remain active. Sixty-three individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 10 out of 341 cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 24 out of 882 cases have been confirmed. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 160 cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
