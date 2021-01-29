Santa Barbara County Public Health to pause vaccine clinics for first doses

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will halt administration of initial vaccine doses for the next four weeks at distribution sites due to low vaccine supplies from the state, while other providers will continue to offer both first and second doses, officials said Friday.
The Public Health Department's three sites in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, which have administered around 20% of the county's vaccines since early January, will instead focus on completing second doses until the state's new vaccine distribution system launches.
Details are limited about the state system, called My Turn, which the California Department of Public Health claims will streamline the allocation process by using Blue Shield to directly deliver doses to counties, as well as facilitate the administration process by alerting residents when they are eligible.
"There are some shifts in how the state will allocate vaccines, and this results in a shift in the Public Health Department and our vaccination efforts," county Emergency Services Director Nick Clay said. "At this time, we are unable to offer any first-dose clinics for those who qualify, until additional vaccines become available and we transition to the state's new model."
In the meantime, providers like Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital are continuing to provide first doses to health care workers and residents 75 and older through their own clinics over the next week.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center, however, will also cease to provide initial doses to new patients for the time being due to low dose allocations and, instead, focus on completing second doses, hospital CEO Steve Popkin said Friday.
"We have made the decision not to administer any more first doses until we have secured enough vaccine to provide second doses for all individuals who have received a first dose," Popkin said.
The county has now been allocated a total of 51,375 doses of the vaccine, around 63% of which have been administered, according to county vaccine data. The most recent allocation this week included 6,500 additional doses.
Providers such as urgent cares, hospitals and pharmacies are allocated around 80% of the county's total vaccine supplies, according to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
County officials' requests to the state for increased vaccine allocations have so far been unsuccessful, she said.
Daily COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 case rates, along with hospitalizations and testing positivity, are continuing to steadily drop in the county, according to officials. Despite the small improvement, the virus continues to be widespread at an "unacceptable" rate in the county, Do-Reynoso said.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the illness on Friday.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 28,150, with 1,612 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The four deaths confirmed Friday included three individuals over the age of 70 and one between the ages of 50 and 69. All four were from the North County, with two residing in Santa Maria, one in Orcutt and one in Lompoc, according to county data.
Two deaths also were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. In total, 289 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have seen a slow but steady decrease over the past few days — 180 residents are currently hospitalized, including 48 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 468 out of 9,731 total cases remain active and 120 individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 69 out of 1,491 total cases remain active. Eighteen individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 191 out of 2,925 total cases remain active and 25 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 41 out of 817 total cases remain active and fourteen individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 55 out of 1,091 total cases remain active. Sixteen individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths from the illness on Friday.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 17,605, with 1,995 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The four individuals whose deaths were confirmed Friday were all between the ages of 60 and 100, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
In total, 168 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
