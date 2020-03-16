Santa Barbara County public schools close Monday after first local coronavirus case confirmed

The initial announcement sparked questions from families about school meals, online learning and whether staff would be required to come in to work.

At this time, schools are setting different requirements for staff attendance. School districts have sent emails to district staff members with specific instructions regarding coming into work.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District required all staff to report to work stations Monday, noting plans to assess work schedules early in the week.

Lunch continues to be offered for pick-up at Santa Maria-Bonita District schools starting Monday, although breakfast will not be available until Wednesday, March 18.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District is offering lunch for pick-up as of Monday and breakfast as of Tuesday. Students 18 and under may pick up meals at the closest district school and are not required to be part of the meal program.

Some school districts such as Santa Maria-Bonita are already implementing continued online education for students, while others such as the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School district have suspended all lessons while online options are discussed.