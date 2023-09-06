Download PDF STI Report KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has released the most recent data about sexually transmitted infections within the county, covering years 2018 through 2022.

Overall incident rates of sexually transmitted infections in Santa Barbara County are on the rise, after two years of declines during the pandemic, date show. Though the county case rates are up, they are still under California state and national rates. 

The report, complied by the Epidemiology unit of the Public Health Department, reveals overall trends and provides analyses for five STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, early syphilis, HIV, and the newly reported Mpox. 

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department STI Case Count
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department STI Chart

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

