Santa Barbara County remains in purple tier; 233 COVID-19 cases added since Sunday

Michael Camacho-Craft, health center administrator at the Santa Maria Health Care Center, located at 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway, demonstrates the new, less intrusive COVID-19 tests that are being administered at the location. Coronavirus testing will continue Wednesday, however preregistration is required. Find out more about coronavirus testing go to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website, or visit lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment at a state-run location.