Santa Barbara County report analyzes how societal factors affect births

Vladimir Diaz Lopez was the first baby born at Marian Regional Medical Center in 2021, arriving at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 1. Santa Barbara County recently released its Birth Report for 2017 to 2021 that looks at various societal elements on the health of mothers and babies.
Mayra Ancheta holds her daughter, Kalea, Lompoc's first baby of 2019 while recovering from the New Year's Day birth at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The Birth Report 2017-2021 recently released by Santa Barbara County looks at a variety of demographics and how they impact the health of mothers and babies.
A graph included in the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's recently released Birth Report compares the level of education between mothers on the South Coast, left, with those of the Middle County, center, and North County, right. The report says level of education plays a role in the health of mother and baby.
Leo, born to Santa Maria residents Daisha Loreto and Bernardo Cerezo, was the first baby born in Santa Barbara County in 2020. The county recently released its Birth Report analyzing births from 2017 to 2021.
A graph in Santa Barbara County's recently released Birth Report compares the proportion of babies born with early prenatal care by race and ethnicity from 2017 to 2021. The report says mothers who start prenatal care early have a greater chance of delivering health babies.
Among Santa Barbara County residents, Black mothers are the most likely to seek prenatal care early in pregnancy but have the highest percentage of premature births, while Hispanics are the least likely to seek early prenatal care and Asians have the lowest percentage of premature births.
Percentagewise, those who live on the South Coast are the healthiest and have achieved the most education, while those in the North County are the least healthy and have far less education.
Those are just some of the conclusions to come out of Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s recently released Birth Report that compares annual statistics from 2017 to 2021.
But there are some caveats that make some of the data less conclusive than they appear, according to the report that will help county officials develop policies and allocate resources in an effort to bring equity to health care.
“Birth data informs and guides existing Public Health programs such as Women, Infants, and Children and Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health,” said Paige Batson, deputy director of Community Health Department.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says birth rate is one of the most important determinants of population growth, potentially impacting policy decisions about the health system, education and the economy.
“By being data-driven, while still factoring in feedback from the clients we serve, our teams can ensure that communities most in need are the focus of outreach efforts and can work to provide critical linkages to needed services,” Batson said.
As an example of geographic differences, the Birth Report found those who live in Lompoc have the shortest life expectancy among nine of the county’s communities at 76.8 years, while Montecito residents have the longest life expectancy — even higher than the statewide average — at 85.4 years.
In fact, Montecito had the highest percentage of residents with access to health care at 98.2% and the greatest percentage of individuals who earned bachelor’s degrees or higher at 72%.
Santa Maria had the lowest percentage of residents with access to health care at 71.6%, and Guadalupe had the lowest percentage of individuals with bachelor’s degrees or higher at 9.25%.
“Higher education in general is linked to positive health outcomes, including increased life expectancy and reduced rates of chronic disease and infant mortality,” the report said, noting college graduation rates reflect historic and persistent funding inequities in places with fewer resources and social power.
The report recommends the county and other jurisdictions provide equitable educational resources, academic and social support, peer mentoring and academic advising.
According to the report, the highest birth rates were among Hispanic and multiple-race families, while the lowest were among Asians, Whites and Blacks.
“Economic strain, access to obstetric care and the environmental impacts of COVID-19 may have played a role in shifting the pregnancy and birth rates across the different populations of women in [Santa Barbara County],” the report said.
Birth rates among adolescents — ages 15 to 19 — has remained relatively flat since 2017, standing at 17 per 100,000 residents or 18.4% in 2021, with the greatest percentage occurring in Santa Maria and the lowest in Santa Barbara.
Meanwhile, the birth rates among women ages 20 to 44 rose 28% to 170.5 per 100,000.
Other findings of the report included:
• Number of births to county mothers: 5,489
• Birth rate: 12.1 per 1,000 county residents
• Prenatal care initiated in the 1st trimester: 83.5%
• Percent born prematurely: 8.6%
• Percent of babies with low birth weight: 5.2%
• Percent delivered by cesarean: 32.8%
• Percentage of patients who used Medi-Cal to pay for delivery: 56.0%
• Majority of births were to residents of Santa Maria at 49% and Santa Barbara at 27.7%