Santa Barbara County report analyzes how societal factors affect births

Among Santa Barbara County residents, Black mothers are the most likely to seek prenatal care early in pregnancy but have the highest percentage of premature births, while Hispanics are the least likely to seek early prenatal care and Asians have the lowest percentage of premature births.

Percentagewise, those who live on the South Coast are the healthiest and have achieved the most education, while those in the North County are the least healthy and have far less education.

Those are just some of the conclusions to come out of Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s recently released Birth Report that compares annual statistics from 2017 to 2021.

A graph included in the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's recently released Birth Report compares the level of education between mothers on the South Coast, left, with those of the Middle County, center, and North County, right. The report says level of education plays a role in the health of mother and baby.
Santa Barbara County's recently released Birth Report includes this graph compares the percentage of births to adolescents, ages 15 to 19, by region.
A graph in Santa Barbara County's recently released Birth Report compares the proportion of babies born with early prenatal care by race and ethnicity from 2017 to 2021. The report says mothers who start prenatal care early have a greater chance of delivering health babies.
