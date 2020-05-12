Santa Barbara County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, bringing the total number of cases to 1,371 after one previously reported case was determined not to be from novel coronavirus.

Three of the new cases are at the Federal Corrections Complex in Lompoc, three are in Santa Maria and one each was reported in the Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills area, the Santa Ynez Valley, the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon area.

Of the county’s total cases, 495 individuals have fully recovered from the disease, while 583 are recovering at home, 39 are recovering in a hospital, with 10 of those in intensive care units, and 11 have died.

County health officials are awaiting an update on 243 cases.

By age group, three of the new cases are from the 18-to-29 group, three are from the 50-to-69 range and one is from the 30-to-49 group. Ages for the prison cases were not provided in the county’s announcement.

For novel coronavirus updates and resources, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/.

For general questions about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Public Health Department, call the county’s COVID-19 Call Center toll-free at 833-688-5551 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

