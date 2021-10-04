The Oct. 2-3 weekend brought the confirmation of 150 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, followed by another 34 cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
Of the 42,590 total cases in the county, 356 remain active and contagious as of Monday, according to county public health data.
Of the 150 weekend cases, 92 were reported Saturday, followed by 58 on Sunday.
Monday's death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 505, including 188 in Santa Maria alone.
As of Monday, 44 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 17 individuals being treated in the intensive care unit.
Around 69% of Santa Barbara County residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this weekend. Residents are encouraged to receive the vaccine to prevent against severe COVID-19 illness and death.
Vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up regardless of documentation or health insurance status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.