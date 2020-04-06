Santa Barbara County reports 2nd coronavirus-related death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A second person in Santa Barbara County has died from COVID-19, the county’s Public Health Department announced Sunday.

The person, whose identity was not revealed, was in their 60s and had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The person lived in South County and was hospitalized before succumbing to the illness.

“Public Health shares our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this community member,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County’s health officer. “We continue to ask for the support of every resident as we move forward and get through this difficult time. Only with the help of every person in our community will we make a difference in slowing the spread of this virus.”

The first confirmed COVID-19 death in Santa Barbara County occurred April 1. That individual was a North County resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions who was in intensive care at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

As of Sunday, there were 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.