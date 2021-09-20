The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 160 new COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 18-19 weekend, followed by 76 additional cases and three deaths from the illness on Monday.
In total, 41,402 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Santa Barbara County and 473 cases remained active as of Monday, according to county public health data.
Of the 160 cases reported over the weekend, 117 were reported Saturday, followed by 43 on Sunday.
The three deaths reported Monday included two individuals between the ages of 50 and 69 and one individual over the age of 70. Two resided in Santa Maria and one resided in Orcutt.
As of Monday, 497 county residents have died from COVID-19, according to county data.
Forty-five county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 in the intensive care unit.
All eligible individuals are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to offer protection against severe COVID-19 illness. The vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation or health insurance status.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.