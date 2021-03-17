Santa Barbara County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 32,703 total cases now confirmed and 183 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
A total of 430 COVID-19 deaths has been confirmed in the county, with no additional deaths reported Wednesday.
Forty-two individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 individuals in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, over 500,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county, according to public health data.
In Santa Maria, 62 out of 11,041 total cases remain active and 150 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, eight out of 1,723 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 19 out of 3,432 total cases remain active and 49 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 974 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 1,253 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Out of 20,136 total confirmed cases, 276 cases remain active.
