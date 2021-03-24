Santa Barbara County reports 38 COVID-19 cases, 1 death Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Wednesday.
According to county public health data, 32,933 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county and 176 cases remain active.
The additional death was of a Goleta resident over the age of 70. COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county now total 436, according to county data.
As of Wednesday, 42 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 12 individuals in the intensive care unit.
In Santa Maria, 50 out of 11,111 total cases remain active and 151 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, seven out of 1,733 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 36 out of 3,479 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, seven out of 980 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,259 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
According to county public health data, 20,309 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county and 216 cases remain active.
