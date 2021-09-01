The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 as well as 275 new cases of the illness between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two of the deaths, confirmed Tuesday, included one resident between the ages of 50 and 69 and another over the age of 70. One resided in Lompoc and the other in Santa Maria, according to county public health data.

Ninety-nine cases of the illness also were reported Tuesday.

Two more deaths were reported Wednesday, along with 176 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day case increase since early February. One of the deceased residents was between 50 and 69 years of age and another over the age of 70. One was a resident of Santa Maria, and the other an Orcutt resident, according to data.

Deaths from COVID-19 in the county now total 480.

As of Wednesday, 82 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 21 individuals in the intensive care unit. This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since late February, according to county data.