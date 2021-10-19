The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the death of one additional resident from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 39 additional cases of the illness.
The death was of a resident between the ages of 30 and 49 residing in the North County areas of Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama, according to county public health data.
In total, the Public Health Department has reported 517 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Over 43,000 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county, including 266 that are currently active and contagious.
As of Tuesday, 34 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials urge all residents age 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
Just over 70% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to county data.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.