Santa Barbara County reports ninth death from COVID-19
A ninth individual has died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, and 18 new cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Public Health Department, bringing the total number of cases to 544, with 442 of those patients fully recovered.

The person who died was in their 40s, had underlying health conditions and lived in the combined city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon area, according to the County’s Joint Information Center.

Of the 18 new cases, six are in Santa Maria, and four each are in Santa Barbara and Goleta, with two from the unincorporated South County area and one from the Lompoc area, which includes Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Health officials are awaiting a location on the remaining patient.

Eight of the new patients are in the 30-to-49 age group, with six in the 70-and-older group, two in the 50-to-69 age range and one each in the 18-to-29 and 17-and-younger age brackets.

Thirty-seven people are recovering at home and 37 are recovering in a hospital, 11 of whom are in an intensive care unit. Health officials are awaiting an update on 19 patients.

To date, a total of 63 health-care workers have contracted the disease in Santa Barbara County.

A total of 5,230 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted, with 4,682 of those coming back negative and four inconclusive.

The greatest number of cases — 158 — have been confirmed in Santa Maria, followed by 107 at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex and 85 in the Lompoc area.

Santa Barbara has had 67, Orcutt has accounted for 38, another 25 cases have come from the city of Guadalupe combined with the communities of Casmalia, Sisquoc, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and 24 cases have been confirmed in the unincorporated South County area.

