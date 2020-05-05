Santa Barbara County reports ninth death from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A ninth individual has died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, and 18 new cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Public Health Department, bringing the total number of cases to 544, with 442 of those patients fully recovered.

The person who died was in their 40s, had underlying health conditions and lived in the combined city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon area, according to the County’s Joint Information Center.

Of the 18 new cases, six are in Santa Maria, and four each are in Santa Barbara and Goleta, with two from the unincorporated South County area and one from the Lompoc area, which includes Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Health officials are awaiting a location on the remaining patient.

Eight of the new patients are in the 30-to-49 age group, with six in the 70-and-older group, two in the 50-to-69 age range and one each in the 18-to-29 and 17-and-younger age brackets.

Thirty-seven people are recovering at home and 37 are recovering in a hospital, 11 of whom are in an intensive care unit. Health officials are awaiting an update on 19 patients.

To date, a total of 63 health-care workers have contracted the disease in Santa Barbara County.