Residents across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are being asked to test their internet speed as part of an effort to identify opportunities to improve internet speed, access and cost.

Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast has launched a Tri-Counties internet needs assessment survey and speed test for members of the public to self-report their internet experience and speed, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.

To access the speed test, visit https://pcbroadband.org/santabarbara-county-speed-test-2/.

