Santa Barbara County’s 4-H program seeks donations on Giving Tuesday

Santa Barbara County 4-H is asking local businesses and individuals to consider supporting their 4-H program when making a year-end charitable gift on Giving Day, Dec. 1.
“Our goal this year is to grow our ‘Forever 4-H’ Santa Barbara County endowment in support of the Santa Barbara County 4-H program,” said Liliana Vega, 4-H adviser for the county. “This endowment will provide sustainable revenue to ensure we will be able to provide more youth in our county with the skillsets that will set them up for life.”
Katherine Soule, 4-H county director, said a $25,000 gift from the Newhall Family Foundation kicked off the organization’s season of giving, putting the county 4-H program halfway to its fundraising goal and serving as a 1:1 match for all donations to the “Forever 4-H” endowment on Giving Tuesday.
But Giving Tuesday donors can triple their impact because the California 4-H Foundation is also participating in another $25,000 1:1 match offered to all the organization’s programs in the state.
To join the Santa Barbara County 4-H Giving Tuesday initiative, visit ucanr.edu/givingtuesday, click on the 4-H tile and choose “Santa Barbara.”
