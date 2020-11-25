You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County's animal shelters hosting adoption promotion
Santa Barbara County’s animal shelters hosting adoption promotion

Finn

Finn is among the adoptable animals at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Animal shelters throughout Santa Barbara County are jointly hosting an animal adoption event dubbed “Black Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday” to clear as many animals from their shelters as possible.

From Nov. 27 to 30, fees will be waived for all animals 6 months old or older that have any black coloring on them — even if it’s just a black nose or tip of a paw, a spokeswoman for County Animal Services said.

All pets up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, are vaccinated and have had a health exam, said Michelle Maltun, community outreach coordinator for Animal Services.

Since the shelters in our community are operating on an appointment-only basis due to the pandemic, we have extended the typical Black Friday special so that there is plenty of time for everyone to adopt a pet who would like to,” Maltun said.

Animal Services shelters will only offer appointments Saturday and Monday, but all other shelters will have appointments available all four days, she said.

Participating organizations, their phone numbers and websites are:

• Animal Shelter Assistance Program, or ASAP, 805-683-3368, www.asapcats.org

• Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, or BUNS, 805-683-0521, www.bunssb.org

• Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 805-934-6119, ext. 7, in Santa Maria, www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal

• Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 805-964-4777, www.sbhumane.org

Those interested in adopting a pet are encouraged to view adoptable animals online before calling any of the participating shelters to schedule a visit, Maltun said.

