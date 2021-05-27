As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara area remained unchanged from last week, the only Southern California area where prices didn’t rise, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Although the average price of $4.15 for self-serve regular unleaded is the same as it was Thursday of last week, it is 13 cents higher than last month and $1.18 higher than this time last year, an Auto Club spokesman said.
The record price for the Santa Barbara County area is $4.60, set June 21, 2008, according to the Auto Club.
Among the eight Southern California regions monitored by the Auto Club, the Los Angeles-Long Beach area had the highest average price Thursday at $4.20, while the Bakersfield area had the lowest at $4.06.
The statewide average price Thursday was $4.18.