Inland and mountain areas of Santa Barbara County are expected to bake in summer heat this weekend, but areas near the coast should see a cooling trend that will continue into next week, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service office in Oxnard has issued an excessive heat warning effective through Monday for Cuyama Valley and interior portions of San Luis Obispo County, calling for temperatures ranging from 100 to 113 degrees.
Cuyama Valley’s thermometer peaked at 109 degrees Friday, and forecasters are predicting highs of 105 degrees Saturday, 107 degrees Sunday and 106 degrees Monday.
A heat advisory also was issued through Monday for Santa Barbara County mountains, with temperatures expected to range from 95 degrees Friday to potentially 105 degrees Saturday in Santa Ynez Valley, forecasters said.
The temperature at Santa Ynez Airport hit 97 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
On Friday, Santa Maria reached an unofficial high of 88 degrees near the Santa Maria Town Center, but the official high at the Santa Maria Public Airport was 85 degrees. Lompoc Airport also recorded 85 degrees.
Wildfire danger was listed as “very high” Friday in Los Padres National Forest, and forecasters warned the high temperatures, gusty offshore winds and humidity ranging from 10% to 15% will increase that danger.
The National Weather Service is calling for cooler temperatures Saturday and dropping through the week in the Santa Maria and Lompoc areas as a low-pressure area settles in over the Central Coast.
High temperatures forecast for Saturday in both Santa Maria and Lompoc are 74 degrees, sliding to 71 degrees by Tuesday.
Santa Ynez Valley isn’t expected to cool much until Monday, when the predicted high is 94 degrees, followed by 89 degrees Tuesday.
While some may doubt that global warming is contributing to this year’s heat waves, worsening drought and moisture in wildland fuels reaching critical levels earlier than usual, other individuals in firefighting, meteorology and hydrology jobs believe it is.
The average temperature in June at the Santa Maria Public Airport was 62.8 degrees, while the 30-year average for the month is 61.5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
But the difference in this June’s average and the 30-year average was even greater at other Southern California locations monitored by the National Weather Service, ranging from 3 to 6 degrees.
The California Water Resilience Portfolio 2020 predicts climate change will raise temperatures in Central Coast counties by 4 to 5 degrees by 2050, fog-dependent ecosystems will be damaged and recent increases in the size and frequency of wildfires will continue.
Sea level rising by 0.3 to 0.5 inches per year will threaten coastal infrastructure, degrade groundwater quality through seawater intrusion and will narrow the width of beaches, with many of them disappearing by 2100, according to the report.