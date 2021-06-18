Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate in May was 2.5 points lower than the statewide rate, according to statistics released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

The county’s unemployment rate stood at 5.4% in May, with 11,900 people without jobs, compared to the 7.9% statewide unemployment rate, which was down slightly from April’s 8% statewide rate.

San Luis Obispo County, with a lower population, had a slightly better unemployment rate of 5.2%, with 6,700 people out of jobs.

Higher-populated Ventura County had an unemployment rate of 5.8%, with 23,800 jobless individuals.