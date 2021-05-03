Santa Barbara County schedules new walk-in vaccine clinics over next 2 weeks

Additional mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in Santa Maria, Lompoc and other areas of Santa Barbara County over the next two weeks, with walk-ins accepted along with scheduled appointments.
In addition to clinics announced last week, mobile clinics will take place in Lompoc on May 7 and 8 and in Carpinteria on May 8 and 9.
New clinics also will be held in Santa Maria on May 9 and 12, along with one clinic in Santa Barbara on May 11 and another in Lompoc on May 13, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Launched in late March, the mobile clinics are organized in coordination with local organizations, housing developments and churches with the goal of providing vaccines to underserved areas.
However, due to low appointment registration in recent weeks, the general county population is also invited to seek vaccines at the clinics.
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, said 75 out of the 200 available slots have been filled so far at a Santa Maria clinic on Thursday, with others available for walk-ins at this time.
"While appointments are encouraged, walk-ups will be accepted provided there are vaccines available," Lyons-Pruitt said.
Mobile clinic locations and dates are available online at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at another site in Santa Barbara County, visit myturn.ca.gov. For two-dose vaccines, second appointments must also be scheduled through My Turn.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases over the May 1 to 2 weekend, followed by 15 additional cases on Monday.
In total, 34,238 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County and 143 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
Of the 42 weekend cases, 26 were reported Saturday followed by 18 on Sunday, according to county data.
As of Monday, six individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 26 out of 11,508 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, six out of 1,821 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 27 out of 3,713 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 1,027 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 1,293 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases over the May 1 to 2 weekend, followed by one additional case on Monday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 21,196, with 139 cases still active, according to county public health data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.