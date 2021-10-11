The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 182 new COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 9 to 10 weekend, followed by 31 new cases and one death from the illness on Monday.

According to county public health data, 386 COVID-19 cases remained active and infectious in the county as of Monday. Over 43,000 total cases have been confirmed in the county over the course of the pandemic.

Of the 182 weekend cases, 107 were reported Saturday, followed by 75 on Sunday, according to county data.

The death reported Monday was of an Orcutt resident over the age of 70. Thirty-six Orcutt residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 out of 509 confirmed deaths from the virus countywide.

Forty-three Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit, as of Monday.

Just under 70% of eligible county residents — all those age 12 and over —are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, providing better protection against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.

Vaccines are free and available regardless of documentation status, and insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.