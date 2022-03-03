The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, involving residents of the cities of Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
Three of the individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 654.
Public health officials have confirmed five COVID-19 deaths so far in March, including that of a resident over the age of 70 who lived in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported Tuesday.
Forty-six Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, including seven in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Public health officials urge all residents age 5 and up to complete their initial COVID-19 vaccine series and receive a booster when eligible to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the Santa Barbara County hotline at 211.