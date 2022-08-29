040121 vaccination clinic 02.JPG
Daniela Sineas, a traveling nurse from Haiti, prepares shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a county clinic at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in April 2021. Since July 2022, positivity case rates and cases have declined.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Cases of COVID-19 are on a steady decline in Santa Barbara County after the most recent seven-day average showed a 61% drop from a peak on July 14, according to Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin.

The seven-day average, which is based on COVID cases per 100,000 people, has not been this low since Feb. 10, Popkin said. 

A dip in the seven-day average positivity rate in the county also is being reported. The rate stands at 11%, down from its recent peak of 16.8% a month ago, according to Popkin, who compared it against the "not-quite-as-recent” peak of 23.2% on Jan. 10 and the all-time pandemic peak of 24.9% on May 6, 2020.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

