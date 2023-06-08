The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 13 academy graduates before the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation Tuesday.

The class of 29 recruits completed a 22-week program in California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), with 862 -hours of course instruction.

Some of the academy instruction included communication skills, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid and emergency vehicle operations.

