A Santa Barbara County Sheriff Department helicopter is scheduled to fly over the Lompoc Riverbed on Friday and Saturday to issue evacuation warnings to residents occupying the area ahead of the impending storm system anticipated this weekend.
While the National Weather Service reportedly does not expect the same volume of rain as last week, there are plans to release water from the Cachuma Lake spillway into the Santa Ynez River at 10 a.m. Saturday.
According to County officials, the release is expected to be 2,000 cubic feet per second, putting the Santa Ynez River at a flow rate of 4,000 CFS, which is well below what was experienced earlier in the week when the river was at its highest flow of 20,000 CFS.
The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of storms.
School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area.D…
Despite record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, road and highway closures, mass evacuations, damage to infrastructure, power outages, trees down, rock slides, more than 400 calls for help and more than 100 rescues, no deaths, injuries or missing persons have been reported in Santa Barbara County from Monday's storm.