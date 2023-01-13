A Santa Barbara County Sheriff Department helicopter is scheduled to fly over the Lompoc Riverbed on Friday and Saturday to issue evacuation warnings to residents occupying the area ahead of the impending storm system anticipated this weekend.

While the National Weather Service reportedly does not expect the same volume of rain as last week, there are plans to release water from the Cachuma Lake spillway into the Santa Ynez River at 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to County officials, the release is expected to be 2,000 cubic feet per second, putting the Santa Ynez River at a flow rate of 4,000 CFS, which is well below what was experienced earlier in the week when the river was at its highest flow of 20,000 CFS.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

