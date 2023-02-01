The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is taking a clear stance in response to the recent antisemitic messaging across the country.
This messaging has recently been distributed in the Isla Vista area in the form of hateful fliers inside of plastic bags that were left in the roadway, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
The sheriff's office said it is actively investigating these incidents and deputies will continue to reach out to Jewish faith leaders and community centers to establish open communication and address any safety concerns.
“The men and women of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office denounce hatred, violence and racism of any kind," Sheriff Bill Brown said. "While we are pleased that we have had no recent hate crimes against Jewish victims reported in the communities we police, we want to ensure these types of crimes are reported to us if they occur. All such reports are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.
"We will relentlessly pursue and apprehend the perpetrators of crimes committed against members of our Jewish community, or any other group of people within our county that is targeted due to their race, ancestry, religion, age, gender, disability or sexual orientation. We stand strong in Santa Barbara County because we stand together."
The office said it will not be "offering a platform for hate" by sharing specifics of the messages being distributed.
Anyone with information about the source of these messages is encouraged to contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can provide information by calling the sheriff tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.