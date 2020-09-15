Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

Santa Barbara County will remain in the state’s purple, or “widespread,” tier for risk of COVID-19 transmission at least another week after the rate of new cases failed to drop into the red zone for "substantial" risk.

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Health Department, told supervisors both the county’s unadjusted and adjusted new COVID-19 case rates are 9.1 per 100,000 of population, while the state’s threshold for moving into the red is 4 to 7 new cases per 100,000.

The county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests stands at 4.8%. The threshold for the orange tier is 2% to 4.9%, while for the yellow, or “minimal,” tier it is less than 2%.

The metrics, based on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag, are analyzed every Tuesday to determine the county’s tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

But even when the county does hit the threshold for the red tier in both metrics, it will have to remain there for two weeks before it's officially moved to red and any change takes place in the business sectors, Do-Reynoso said.

The report on the status of the COVID-19 response in the county included two new graphs based on the state’s current blueprint that clearly showed the trend of both metrics stretching back to Feb. 29 for the unadjusted case rate and March 14 for the testing positivity percentage.