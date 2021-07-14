COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County are ticking upward after weeks of low spread levels, with county data illustrating a 147% increase in active cases over the past week.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of daily cases since late April. This increase is preceded by case counts of 36, 18 and 20 in the four days prior.
Just over a month ago, the number of active cases in the county reached a low of 26, but as of Tuesday grew to 126, with new cases reported in all areas of the county.
In recent weeks, county officials have warned about the rise of the highly transmissible delta variant, which accounts for 43% of new cases statewide. In Santa Barbara County, eight cases of the delta variant have been identified through variant tracking efforts.
In total, 34,847 COVID-19 cases have been reported throughout the county and 458 individuals have died from the illness. Eleven individuals are currently hospitalized, a number consistent with rates over the past two weeks.
Residents age 12 and older are highly encouraged to pursue a COVID-19 vaccine to limit spread of the virus. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
As of Tuesday, just over half of the county population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to county data.