2021 Stand Down Event 1.jpg
Veteran Joe Gonzales, with his dog Chacho, and Yolanda Bailey get escort help from Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez during the 2021 veterans stand down.

 Len Wood, Contributor

The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

"Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is an environment for vets to come together and be with the community," said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who helped start the free event over a decade ago.

Geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans, the Stand Down will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. Entrance is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and dependent children younger than 18.

2021 Stand Down Event 2.jpg
Ubaldo Barrios, a retired Air Force volunteer, hands out backpacks at the Santa Maria Fairpark during the 2021 veterans stand down.
