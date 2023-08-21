The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Santa Maria at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building. The meeting is scheduled to start in the board hearing room at 9 a.m.
Supervisors have a full schedule of items on their agenda for this week, with resolutions honoring the City of Lompoc's 135th Anniversary of Incorporation and naming August as breastfeeding month in Santa Barbara County, among others.
There are multiple large agenda items for the board to consider, including items dealing with amendments to the Cannabis Business Licensing Fee Ordinance, and an appeal of a planning commission denial of oil line developments.
The TRUTH Act, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, was signed in September of 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown. The act pertains to ICE and its access to individuals who have come in contact with law enforcement.