Santa Barbara County supervisors want libraries’ deficit covered in 2020-21 budget

“I might vote for them in June, but I’m going to withhold my vote for now,” he said.

Williams subsequently changed his motion to just the library funding, although he questioned why the libraries were being singled out for extra funding and noted the cannabis revenue the county has used to make up the deficit each year is being taken away and given to other departments.

Peter Adam cast the dissenting vote on the library funding without commenting specifically on his reason, but he did note his objection to the way the budgets have been prepared each year.

He said the board members should provide a number for each department and project for the staff to build the budget from, and he would focus on safety and maintenance as the top priorities.

He said the county should reduce funding for areas where comparable counties spend less and negotiate with labor organizations to avoid layoffs through pay cuts and other concessions.

“God forbid we have another black swan visited on u us such as a devastating fire or mud slide or who knows what else on top of COVID,” Adam said. “We’re tapped out. This is a run-to-failure, pray-for-a-miracle budgeting prodess, and I never liked it in the best of times. And under the current circumstances, it’s absolutely irrational.”