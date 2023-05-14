Santa Barbara County educators were honored Thursday during the Santa Barbara County Education Office's "Education Celebration" event.

The event, held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, highlighted more than 100 grant and award winners for their contributions and service to local school communities.

The recipients were selected by the SBCEO’s Teachers Network, which has provided $1.4 million in grants and awards since its establishment in 1983.

