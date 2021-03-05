Santa Barbara County to receive 3,800 J&J vaccines early next week

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Santa Barbara County residents early next week, with officials still waiting for clarification about the state's new third-party vaccination system that has been delayed by over a month.
According to Santa Barbara County officials, 3,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA in late February, will arrive in the county either Monday or Tuesday.
Along with requiring just one dose instead of two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers the advantage of easy transportation with no requirements for low-temperature storage, high efficacy after 28 days, and less severe side effects than the Pfizer and Moderna options, Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
However, all three options are safe and highly effective against the novel coronavirus and existing COVID-19 variants, he said.
"I am predicting that this vaccine will become a preferred option for many people very quickly. However, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to them, regardless of which vaccine they get," Ansorg said.
For the time being, the majority of the doses will be distributed to public health point-of-distribution sites for eligible work sectors like agriculture, food and emergency services, with some also going to Sansum Clinics.
While the arrival of new vaccines is good news, county officials are still unsure what lies ahead for the distribution of future doses, as implementation of the state's new distribution system through Blue Shield of California has been delayed.
Through this new system, originally planned to take effect in mid-February, vaccines will be allocated to providers directly through Blue Shield rather than going through county public health departments. However, according to county officials, implementation now will be delayed until the end of the month.
The state also has set a March 15 start date for counties to begin vaccinating those under 65 living with comorbidities. At this time, the county is still ironing out details with local health care providers, who will determine which patients are eligible through an age-based ranking system, according to Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso.
"The state had anticipated the vaccinations would take place in the health care system, but with the delay of that third-party administrator, the March 15 date for community members with comorbidities [is] a little more problematic," Do-Reynoso said.
New vaccine appointments throughout the county will be available at 9 a.m. Monday for residents 65 and older, as well as those in agriculture, emergency services and food sectors.
Appointments for those in the education sector are being provided directly through school districts, private and charter schools, and higher education administration, with the county Children’s Resource and Referral Agency coordinating child care workers, according to public health officials.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine or call the county hotline at 211.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Friday.
COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county now total 32,267, and 322 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
The additional death was of a Lompoc resident over the age of 70, who died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care facility, according to county data.
As of Friday, 422 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 now totals 53, including 17 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 78 out of 10,861 total cases remain active and 148 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 17 out of 1,702 total cases remain active and 27 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 37 out of 3,384 total cases remain active and 45 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, nine out of 959 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 1,234 total cases remain active and 21 individuals have died.
In San Luis Obispo County, public health officials reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Friday.
According to county public health data, 19,835 total cases have been confirmed and 357 cases remain active.
As of Friday, 246 county residents have died from COVID-19.
