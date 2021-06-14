Santa Barbara County individuals and businesses can return to a near-normal landscape Tuesday when the state begins its long-awaited reopening process, although some masking requirements will remain in place.
All restrictions within the Blueprint for a Safer Economy's tier system will be suspended at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, lifting requirements for indoor social distancing and capacity limits at most businesses and permitting vaccinated individuals to go mask-free in most settings.
At that time, Santa Barbara County will retire its current health officer order and adopt the state's June 11 Public Health Officer Order, according to county public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
“June 15 does not mark an end to the pandemic but, rather, the beginning of a return to normalcy. I am proud of all our community has done to get us safely to this point," Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. "Please remember to stay home if you are sick, continue excellent hand hygiene, and get vaccinated as soon as you can."
Masks still will be required for everyone on public transportation, at work locations, in health-care settings and at mass events, which are defined as indoor events with over 5,000 people or outdoor events with more than 10,000 people.
Masks mandates also remain in place at K-12 schools, but those guidelines are currently under review and may change. Cal/OSHA guidelines for workplaces will be finalized on June 17.
At indoor mega events, which officials said are unlikely to take place in Santa Barbara County, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. Such proof also should be required for outdoor mega events, according to state mask guidance.
Businesses may still choose to require masks or implement vaccination verification measures to determine who needs to wear a mask indoors. Officials are urging residents to have a mask on hand if the need arises.
Individuals may also choose to continue wearing masks at any location. According to state mask guidance, no business or activity is permitted to prevent customers or attendees from wearing masks.