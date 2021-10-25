Local businesses and organizations are banding together to make the holiday season a little brighter for thousands of children in Santa Barbara County with the annual Toys for Tots gift-giving campaign.
Since 1947, Toys for Tots, which is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to children whose parents are unable to afford Christmas gifts.
Last year in Santa Barbara County, 6,790 toys were distributed among 4,604 children, according to the county's program tally.
Local Marine Corps League 1340, which heads up the Central Coast's annual Christmastime campaign, has so far delivered toy donation boxes to participating fire stations and CoastHills Credit unions, and is seeking additional campaign participants, said Soledad Kennedy, Santa Barbara County's Toys for Tots coordinator.
In preparation for the official 2021 Toys for Tots national kick-off day on Nov. 1, volunteers will deliver toy donation boxes to those in Santa Barbara County who have registered to be an official toy donation site. Those interested in becoming an approved toy drop-off site should contact Kennedy via email at santa.maria.ca@toysfortots.org or call 805-588-0650.
Toy donation boxes then will be collected between Dec. 8 and 18 from places of business and delivered to one of four designated toy distribution sites where registered families will receive their gifts, according to the program schedule.
The national campaign, which is observed in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands, conducts an average of 830 toy collection and distribution campaigns each year that have benefitted over 272 millions children in need.
Families must first register children and be approved to receive toys. Registration may be completed online at santa-maria-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx, calling 805-736-4978 or by visiting the following locations:
- Cuyama Valley: Residents must register between Nov. 2 and Dec. 13 at the Family Resource Center, 4689 Highway 166, Unit B, New Cuyama.
- Guadalupe: Residents can register from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except the first and third Wednesday of each month and the last Thursday of the month. Visit Thrive Family Service Center, 4681 11th St.
- Lompoc: Residents can register between Dec. 1 and 16 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1025 E. Ocean Ave. or the Community Action Commission, 120 W. Chestnut Ave.
- Santa Barbara: Residents can register between Nov. 1 and Dec. 23 by calling the Unity Shoppe at 805-965-4122 or emailing referrals@unityshoppe.org. Walk-ins with inquires and information can visit the Unity Shoppe at 1401 Chapala St.
- Santa Maria residents can register before Nov. 20 by calling the Salvation Army at 805-349-2421 between the hours of 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Toy distribution sites for registered families are located in Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara:
- Guadalupe's toy distribution is conducted by appointment only at the Family Service Center, 4681 11th St. Pickup times vary. Contact 805-343-1194 to schedule an appointment.
- Lompoc's drive-through toy distribution is slated for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Veteran's Memorial Building, 100 Locust Ave.
- Santa Maria's toy distribution will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St.
- Santa Barbara's toy distribution will be conducted by appointment only from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24 at the Unity Shoppe, 1401 Chapala St. Contact 805-965-4122 to schedule an appointment.
