The County of Santa Barbara and local law enforcement agencies will hold a public forum next week to discuss the TRUTH Act and disclose the amount of times that access to county inmates was provided to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The TRUTH Act, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, was signed in September of 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown. The act pertains to ICE and its access to individuals who have come in contact with law enforcement.

The act requires local governing bodies, in which local law enforcement has provided any ICE access to an individual, to hold a community forum to receive and consider public comment. The TRUTH Act Forum will take place during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building board hearing room.

