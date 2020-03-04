Santa Barbara County voters take to the polls on Super Tuesday

Santa Barbara County voters took to the polls and the drop boxes on Super Tuesday, with many updating their registration and requesting crossover ballots at polling locations.
In addition to voting for presidential candidates across six parties, residents chose representatives in the 24th Congressional District, 19th Senate District, the 35th and 37th Assembly districts and the county’s 1st and 3rd supervisorial districts.
In Santa Maria, voting centers were spread throughout precincts at churches, community centers and government centers.
During the morning and early afternoon, steady streams of people entered voting centers to drop off their ballots or vote in person, with bigger rushes expected after work hours.
“Typically later, after work, is when we see the big rush. The busiest is 5:30 to close,” said Heather McCaslin, Poll Operations Division manager for Santa Barbara County.
The Olivera family, who went to vote together at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building, talked about the importance of making sure everyone in their family who could vote, did vote.
Miriam Olivera said it was the first time her brother would be voting in an election.
“For us it’s been a family thing, making sure we were all registered,” said Donna Olivera.
Olivera said she knew who she wanted to vote for when it came to the presidential election, but it was harder to get to know the candidates for local positions from the sample ballot, since not all of them provided candidate statements.
Other Santa Maria voters, such as Lois and Larry Harlow, were eager to cast their votes for candidates such as 24th Congressional District candidate Andy Caldwell at the Minami Community Center.
You have free articles remaining.
“We came here today mainly for that reason,” said Lois Harlow.
A majority of the polling locations had bilingual staff to assist both English- and Spanish-speaking voters.
Gabriel Jacuinde, who also voted at Minami, said she was grateful for the Spanish-language services that she received when filling out her ballot.
She said she wanted her vote to have value, since some people cannot or choose not to vote.
Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland said poll workers were noticing a number of people who did not have a party preference marked — keeping them from voting for a presidential candidate — and were assisting them with using a crossover ballot if they wished.
“We’re seeing a lot of people requesting crossover ballots,” Holland said, adding that this was something the county Elections Office expected.
Of the 225,525 registered voters reported in the county’s March 3 certification sent to the California Secretary of State Election Division, a total of 55,923, or 25.1%, were registered with “no party preference.”
As of Feb. 28, the number of people registered to vote in the county was at a record high of 227,000.
While many precincts reported final totals Tuesday night, official vote counts won't be available for several days, Holland said.
Under California’s top-two primary system, if a state or local candidate receives a clear majority of votes in the primary election, that person is elected to office.
However, if no candidate receives a clear majority, the top two vote-getters will proceed to the general election in November, even if they’re from the same party.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.