Santa Barbara County voters to cast ballots for mayor, council, school, special district seats Nov. 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the 2020 Presidential General Election is more than four months away, the clock will soon start running on deadlines for city, school district and special district candidates to meet as part of the filing process in Santa Barbara County.

By executive order of Gov. Gavin Newsom, everyone in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election as part of the state strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Santa Barbara County election officials plan to begin mailing ballots Oct. 5, and the executive order requires ballots to be mailed to all those registered as of the last day vote-by-mail ballots can be sent.

However, the order does not prevent counties from offering in-person voting, and state and county election officials are continuing to work on strategies to allow citizens to physically cast a ballot.

Mayors and council members will be up for election in each of the North County cities of Buellton, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Solvang.

So far, 14 school districts and 13 special districts in Santa Barbara County will have seats to be filled, although election officials said those totals could change by Election Day.