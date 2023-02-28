An economic impact report commissioned by the California Association of Winegrape Growers and the Wine Institute estimates that Santa Barbara County's wine industry each year drums up $1.7 billion in economic activity, provides 10,202 local jobs, and generates $602.6 million in wages and benefits.
The broader economic picture shows the local wine industry also significantly contributes to both state and national economies in job creation, tax revenue, and community donations, helping to generate $73 billion in economic activity, $7.9 billion in taxes and employing 422,000 Californians each year.
At a national level, the report shows that Santa Barbara County helps boosts the California wine industry, which overall generates $170.5 billion in annual economic activity, employs 1.1 million Americans, and pays $21.9 billion in taxes, according to the report.
The impact report measures economic activity generated by wineries, vineyards and related businesses supporting the industry, and gauges employment, wages, output and taxes contributed by both wine and winegrape sectors. It also tracks annual tourism numbers, spending and visits, and charitable giving.
For example, Santa Barbara County's wine sector in 2022 contributed to the California wine industry’s donation of $291.2 million to charities throughout the state.
Santa Barbara County is composed of seven American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs, that include Santa Maria Valley, Sta. Rita Hills, Ballard Canyon, Happy Canyon, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Valley, and Alisos Canyon. The area features 327 wineries and vineyards that produce more than 70 different winegrape varieties on 15,750 acres, according to data from the Vintners Association.
Laslett noted that later this year Santa Barbara County is set to gain a new winery and multiple renovations to area properties, pointing to continued growth of the industry at a local level.
“Santa Barbara Wine Country is home to both well-known and small production vintners that take great pride in providing jobs, producing quality wines, and protecting the beauty and vitality of our community for future generations,” she said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.