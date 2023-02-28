An economic impact report commissioned by the California Association of Winegrape Growers and the Wine Institute estimates that Santa Barbara County's wine industry each year drums up $1.7 billion in economic activity, provides 10,202 local jobs, and generates $602.6 million in wages and benefits.

The 2022 Economic Impact of California Wine and Grapes on Santa Barbara County, complied by John Dunham & Associates, also shows the local industry attracts an estimated 1.1 million visitors who spend an annual $117.2 million every year.

And the impact, according to Alison Laslett, CEO of the Santa Barbara Vintners Association, doesn't stop at the local level.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

