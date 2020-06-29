Santa Barbara County wine pioneer, Bill Mosby, dies at age 89

Santa Barbara County winemaker and viticulturist Bill Mosby of Mosby Winery and Vineyard died on June 14 at the age of 89, surrounded by family at his Buellton ranch.
Mosby was known in the region for his devotion to producing fine Italian wine varietals like Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Dolcetto, Pinot Grigio and others, some of which have won national awards.
He was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he attended both Oregon State and the University of Oregon, as a student of dentistry.
In 1959, Mosby and his wife Jeri relocated to Lompoc from Fort Lewis, Washington where he had practiced as a dentist with the military medical department, and moved to the Santa Ynez Valley shortly thereafter.
The Mosbys purchased the 200-acre Rancho de la Vega property in 1976, and settled into the historic De La Vega adobe built in 1853, making it their family home.
Mosby continued his interest in grape growing and winemaking throughout his career in dentistry, and eventually made the leap to full-time viticulturist and winemaker in 1998.
Today, his 200-acre ranch located outside of the Sta. Rita Hills appellation boasts 40 acres of producing grapevines that date back to 1963.
