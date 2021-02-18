Santa Barbara County works to address vaccine barriers for underserved populations

Community advocacy groups in Santa Barbara County are calling on Public Health officials to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, as data indicates that fewer vaccines are going to people of color and many groups face linguistic and cultural barriers.

Thus far, Latinx, Indigenous and other racial groups in the county have been vaccinated about half as much as White residents, according to vaccine demographic data. Doses are currently available only to health care workers and residents 65 and older, both groups that public health officials say do not reflect the diversity of the county's population.

At a Feb. 11 town hall, leaders shared community concerns related to the vaccine, focusing on how underserved populations have historically been excluded from medical care by linguistic and financial barriers.

"As an Indigenous woman, discrimination is always something we have to face day by day in any institution. Medical institutions are not different; discrimination and lack of access [for] the Indigenous community is something that prevails today," said Dalia Garcia, an organizer with Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP).