Cachuma Lake reopens

Cachuma Lake reservoir was at 99.7% capacity as of Monday.

 Contributed

Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared.

While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are still present, Park officials said.

In the meantime, launching vessels are currently held to a 10 mph speed limit and are warned to remain "extra cautious" while using the lake.

 

