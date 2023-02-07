Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared.
While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are still present, Park officials said.
In the meantime, launching vessels are currently held to a 10 mph speed limit and are warned to remain "extra cautious" while using the lake.
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity.
The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of storms.