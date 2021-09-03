The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county that resulted from the virus to 483.

On Thursday, the department reported the death of a resident over the age of 70 residing in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Friday brought two additional deaths, both of Lompoc residents over the age of 70, according to county public health data.

None of the deaths occurred in connection with a congregate care site, according to county data.

Eight deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the past week alone. Hospitalizations due to the illness are among their highest levels since the winter surge, with 78 residents hospitalized as of Friday, including 19 in the intensive care unit.

Rates of COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths from the illness, continue to be much higher among residents who are not fully vaccinated against the virus, according to county data.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. To find a vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic nearby, visit myturn.ca.gov.